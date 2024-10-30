Can you name every League Cup-winning captain since 2000?

Some modern-day greats have led their clubs to Wembley glory in League Cup finals in the 21st century – but can you name every club captain to lift the trophy since 2000?

We’ve given you the year and the club that won it, but it’s up to you to do the rest. How’s your knowledge of club captains?

Famous faces from big clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City dominate this quiz – but what about your Birminghams and Swanseas? Can you recall who was wearing the armband for them?

