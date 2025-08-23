Arsenal and Leeds United played out a classic on May 4th, 2003, with Mark Viduka scoring a late match-winner in a 3-2 win at Highbury.

But how well can you remember that Leeds team? We’re setting you the challenge of naming Peter Reid’s full starting XI from that unforgettable day in north London.

The defeat on the penultimate weekend of the season famously ensured that Arsene Wenger’s Gunners would finish runners-up for a third successive season. Sound familiar?

Arsenal went on to win the title the following season in astonishing, invincible fashion. This was actually their last league defeat until their controversial 2-0 loss away to Manchester United in 2004.

The win in London also ensured that Leeds would live to fight another season, although it was something of a last hurrah as they ended up relegated the following year.

It has to go down as one of Leeds’ greatest and most iconic wins of the Premier League era. In fact, their blue 2025-26 away kit is an ode to the strip that Viduka and his team-mates were wearing that day.

Leeds subsequently spent 18 years outside of the top flight and haven’t played at The Emirates all that often, but that win at Highbury remains their last away win (or win at all) against the Gunners.

You obviously know Viduka, so we’ve given you the burly Australian for free, but what about the 10 other names? You surely know his strike partner, who opened the scoring with a beauty?

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp both equalised for the hosts, but Leeds took the lead for a third and final time with Viduka’s late winner.

