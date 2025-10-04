Eighteen players have represented both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in the modern Premier League era. How many can you name?

You’ve got 10 minutes to get all the names, and the only clue you’re getting is the years they represented Spurs and Leeds at senior level. If the years overlap, that means there’s a loan – which might jog your memory a bit further.

We’ve only included players who made at least one appearance at senior level for both clubs – so players like Danny Rose, who only represented Leeds at youth level, don’t count.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming every Leeds manager since relegation in 2004?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for both Leeds United and Arsenal?