Leeds United have made some excellent signings over the past two seasons under Daniel Farke. But can you name every player that the club have signed during the German coach’s tenure?

Having arrived at Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation in 2023, Farke has done an impressive job to guide them back to the Premier League following the departures of key players such as Tyler Adams, Rodrigo, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

But Leeds’ recent track record is pretty solid when it comes to recruitment, having rebuilt the squad with some canny bargain additions. Now they’re adding more players as they target Premier League survival in 2025-26.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to complete the challenge and have listed the fee paid and the year the deal was completed as your clues. We haven’t included any loans in this one – permanent signings only.

