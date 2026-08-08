Leeds United have broken their transfer record nine times in the Premier League era. But can you name every one of those players?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the defender pictured above, who Leeds signed in 2000, but what about all the other big-name signings who arrived in west Yorkshire for a record-breaking fee before him?

Once you’ve finished this, see if you can name Leeds United’s top scorer for every season since 1992.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Leeds United?