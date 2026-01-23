Leeds United‘s love affair with Scandinavia is well established, with a large following in Sweden, Denmark and particularly Norway.

The club are aiming to make Jorgen Strand Larsen their latest Scandi superstar, having seen a bid knocked back by Wolves for the Norwegian striker. But can you name every Scandinavian footballer to represent them?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’ve listed every Dane, Swede and Norwegian to play for Leeds, and your job is to try and name them all.

First-team appearances only – youth teamers who never made it to the senior team don’t count. They’re listed in chronological order, and an asterisk denotes they are currently playing for the club today.

There are some big names and unforgettable cult heroes, so we’re expecting strong scores, but only die-hard Leeds United obsessives will be challenging for full marks on this one.

