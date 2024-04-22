Can you name the clubs these 20 former Leeds United stars are playing for in 2024?

There have been a lot of incomings and outgoings at Leeds United over the years. You’d need an encyclopedic knowledge of world football to know which clubs all their former players are representing nowadays.

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 former Leeds players. What’s your challenge? To tell us which club they’re currently playing for in 2024.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Leeds men have ended up – you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

