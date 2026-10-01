Leeds United are one of English football’s most iconic clubs, with a proud history, fiercely loyal supporters and a fanbase that stretches far beyond Yorkshire.

But some fans are more knowledgeable than others, which is why we’re putting that to the test with a devilishly devised Ultimate Leeds United Quiz.

We’ve put together 30 questions all about the club, their achievements, their history, iconic moments, records, stats, as well as their greatest (and not-so-greatest) players.

They’re all multiple-choice and contain a real range of difficulties. Some we’d expect even the most fairweather armchair fan to get right. Others will have the most hardcore Leeds supporters scratching their heads.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is a strong 25/30. But if you really know your stuff when it comes to Leeds, you ought to be challenging that score.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming every Leeds manager since relegation in 2004?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Leeds United’s top 20 Premier League appearance makers?