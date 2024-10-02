Lionel Messi left Europe a serial record breaker. Nobody has scored against more different clubs in the Champions League than him. Can you name them all?

The Argentinian icon leaves Europe behind only Cristiano Ronaldo in the competition’s all-time scoring charts, but with the two now plying their trade away from the Champions League, it means Ronaldo is unable to eclipse Messi’s record of scoring against the biggest variety of sides.

The vast majority of those goals came during his legendary spell at Barcelona. But he continued to tot up goals during his late-career stint at PSG. He notched against a 40th different club during the group stages at the end of 2022.

“Messi is like a PlayStation [player],” said a former Premier League manager after the Argentinian produced a legendary four-goal haul against his club back in 2010.

“He can take advantage of every mistake we make. He made the impossible, possible. He has something exceptional. In the biggest games, exceptional players still make the difference. Messi is the best player in the world, and by a distance.”

There are 40 different clubs. We’re sure you’ll be able to guess most of the giants that Messi has memorably slayed, but it gets a bit more difficult when you have to think about the relative minnows of the group stages.

We’ve listed the clubs in alphabetical order to give you a helping hand and included the total number of appearances and goals. You’ve got 15 minutes and our score to beat from the Planet Football office is 33/40.

