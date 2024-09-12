Can you name all 27 players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo?

Twenty-seven different footballers have played alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But can you name each and every player that boasts the two era-defining icons as team-mates?

We’re setting you the challenge of naming each and every player, with Argentina, Barcelona, PSG, Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr all represented in the list of teams.

We’ve given you the clue of naming the teams that they played alongside the two players with, with Ronaldo’s teams on the left and Messi’s on the right. They’re listed in chronological order. You’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all.

