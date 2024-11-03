Can you name every manager that Lionel Messi has played under?

Nineteen different managers have been blessed to call upon the great Lionel Messi – but can you name each and every one of them?

Across his time with Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami and Argentina, Messi has worked under some legendary coaches – with the fella pictured above the most distinguished of the lot – but also a fair few that you’d do well to remember.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all. Your clues are the total number of appearances that Messi made under each coach with goals scored in graphics, but to make this extra tough there’s no mention of which club.

We’ve only included managers who coached Messi at senior level here, so not counting those he worked under in the youth ranks of Argentina and Barcelona.

