Lionel Messi‘s two years at PSG weren’t the most successful of his career – but can you name his team-mates from his final club appearance in 2023?

Having featured 778 times for Barcelona, Messi made the surprise switch to Paris in August 2021 but ultimately failed to gel with PSG’s other stars and they failed to win the Champions League.

Messi’s final match for the club was a surprising 3-2 defeat at home to Clermont in June 2023 and we’re asking you to name the starting XI from the game.

