Liverpool have often raided the Bundesliga for new players – but can you name every player they have signed from the German top flight?

There have been 22 players who’ve swapped Germany for the red half of Merseyside, some of whom have been huge stars signed for mega-money and are now regarded as club legends.

Some of the club’s Bundesliga recruits are not so well regarded, however, either because of issues with the fans or because they were never quite up to the standards expected at Anfield in the first place.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to try and name them all. You’ve got just the year each player was signed and the club they signed from as a clue, so we’d be very impressed if anybody scored top marks.

If you find this quiz too easy, why not try and name every player to score on their Premier League debut for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?