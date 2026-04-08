No English club has a greater European pedigree than Liverpool. With six European Cups & Champions Leagues to their name, the Reds boast more than Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal combined.

But how well do you know Liverpool’s storied history in UEFA’s prestigious cup competition? Can you name every year in which they’ve lifted the trophy?

We’ve given you the opponent the Reds beat in each final, as well as the scoreline, but you don’t have long. The timer lasts for just five minutes.

If you’re in the mood for another challenge after this, why not try our Ultimate Liverpool quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every year that Liverpool have won the league title?