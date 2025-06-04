Liverpool have a rich history of foreign signings, but relatively few Germans have made their mark at Anfield.

How many of Liverpool’s Germans can you name? There are only seven to get and you have five minutes to do so.

We’ve only included German players who appeared in the Premier League for the club. So fringe and youth players, including Samed Yesil and Melkamu Frauendorf, don’t count here.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score just one Premier League goal for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every French player to appear for Liverpool in the Premier League?