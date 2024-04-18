Can you name the clubs these 20 former Liverpool stars are playing for in 2024?

Some players leave more of an impression at Liverpool than others. But from Kop heroes to fringe kids, how well do you keep up with their careers after they depart Anfield?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 former Liverpool stars. Your task? Tell us which club they’re currently representing in 2024.

Some are easy – famous faces still playing at a relatively high level. Others are seeing out their careers in more obscure corners of the footballing world. And some we’ll be absolutely amazed if you know off the top of your head.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Reds have ended up – you never know, every chance you get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

