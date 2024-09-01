Can you name every Liverpool player to score vs. Man Utd in PL since 2000?

The North-West derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the biggest games in English football. We want to know how well you know your Liverpool goalscorers against Manchester United in the Premier League in the 21st century.

From legendary names to surprise scorers, a variety of players have had a role to play in North-West Derby. The results have been just as varied, with some derbies having several goals and others playing out to a 0-0 draw.

Both clubs have had some of the biggest names in footballing history on their side as they try to claim the bragging rights over their rivals, and the Premier League schedule means we’ve been guaranteed at least two editions of this titanic battle every season.

But can you name every Liverpool player to score against United in the Premier League since 2000? We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 27 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have ten minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

The score to beat from the office is 21/27, but we think you can do better than that.

