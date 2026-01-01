Liverpool and Leeds United are two of English football’s biggest clubs – but only a select few players have represented both in the modern Premier League era.

How many can you name? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

You’ve got 10 minutes to get all 13 names, and the only clue you’re getting is the years they represented Liverpool and Leeds at senior level.

This one goes back to 1992 and the start of the Premier League, although that doesn’t necessarily mean every player represented both clubs in the top flight. Some of these played for Leeds during their exile years.

We’ve only included players who made at least one appearance at senior level for both clubs – with apologies to the likes of Andy Lonergan, who only served as a third-choice bench-warmer during his year with Liverpool.

