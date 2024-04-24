Can you name every Liverpool manager of the post-war era?

Liverpool have had a total of 14 managers during the post-war era – but how many of them can you name?

The Reds are one of the most successful clubs in English history and they are usually bang on the money when making a managerial appointment.

Compared to the majority of other Premier League clubs, Liverpool have had a fairly low turnover when it comes to managers. In the post-war era, Liverpool managers have averaged 5.8 years in the job which is some going by modern standards.

Xabi Alonso is the latest name being linked with the Anfield hot seat, although it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be able to prize him away from Bayer Leverkusen.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name every Liverpool boss in the post-war era and to help you out, we’ve listed the years that they were in charge.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming Liverpool’s 30 most expensive transfers of all time.

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Liverpool?