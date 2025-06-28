Liverpool have usually spent big in the transfer market – but can you name their most expensive signing from every year of the 21st century?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the year and transfer fee of every signing, but getting full marks might be harder than you think on this one.

But if you find this quiz too easy, why not try and name every player to score on their Premier League debut for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

