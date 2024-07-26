Liverpool are one of the biggest and most successful football clubs in the world, with loyal followers from Merseyside to every corner of the globe. But some fans are more knowledgeable than others, which is why we’re putting that to the test with a devilishly devised Ultimate Liverpool Quiz.

We’ve put together 30 questions all about the club, their achievements, their history, iconic moments, records, stats, as well as their greatest (and not-so-greatest) players.

They’re all multiple-choice and contain a real range of difficulties. Some we’d expect even the most fairweather armchair fan to get right. Others will have the most hardcore Kopites stumped.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 20/30. But if you really know your stuff when it comes to Liverpool, we’re backing you to beat that score.

