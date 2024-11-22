Liverpool’s academy has produced some sensational players over the years, including a fair few modern-day Kop heroes.

We thought we’d celebrate all that Liverpudlian talent – plus some players nabbed from elsewhere who furthered their development at Melwood – by putting together a quiz on some of the Reds’ most famous (and less famous) footballing sons.

Iconic players like Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Trent Alexander-Arnold don’t feature as they’d be a bit too easy, but there are some famous faces here alongside a few that might have you scratching your heads.

You know the drill by now, surely. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section of 10 different players. This week’s theme is that all 10 of these players came out of Liverpool’s academy.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at last week’s Wiki quiz on Real Madrid academy graduates? Alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Liverpool Quiz.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?