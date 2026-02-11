Few Premier League clubs have had as much crossover in the modern era as Liverpool and Sunderland, with a whopping 20 players representing the two clubs since 1992.

But how many of them can you name? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

Your clue is the years in which they represented each club. If there’s overlap, that suggests a loan move – which might help jog your memory a bit further.

This one goes back to 1992 and the start of the Premier League, although that doesn’t necessarily mean every player represented both clubs in the top flight. Some of these played for Sunderland during their exile years.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Sunderland’s XI from the infamous beach ball win v Liverpool?