Can you name every player Liverpool used in their 2019-20 title-winning season?

The 2019-20 season is one of the best and most memorable in Liverpool’s history. They won their first English league title in 30 years – and first of the Premier League era – at an absolute canter.

The question is – how well do you remember that side? And more specifically – how well do you remember the whole squad? We’re asking you to name every single player that Jurgen Klopp used in the league that season.

Liverpool won 26 of the first 27 matches that season, dropping just two points before late February. They’d practically wrapped up the title by Christmas but their celebrations were delayed after the country went into lockdown – and Premier League went on hiatus – from March until June after the coronavirus outbreak.

“I actually couldn’t be happier; I couldn’t have dreamed of something like that and I never did before last year, honestly,” Klopp reacted after the title was sealed in June 2020.

“We were not close enough three years ago, a year ago we were really close… what the boys have done in the last two-and-a-half years, the consistency they show is absolutely incredible and second to none. Honestly, I have no idea how we do that all the time.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name the 24 players who appeared for Klopp’s Reds in that unforgettable Premier League campaign, with their total number of appearances they made that season as your clue.

