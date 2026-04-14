No English club has a greater European pedigree than Liverpool, with six European Cups to their name. But can you name their highest appearance makers in the Champions League era?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and the number of appearances that each player has made. An asterisk denotes the player in question is still at Anfield today.

If you’re in the mood for another challenge after this, why not try our Ultimate Liverpool quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every year that Liverpool have won the European Cup/Champions League?

