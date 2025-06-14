A certain Germany international is set to become the ninth player that Liverpool have broken their transfer record to sign in the modern Premier League era. How many of them can you name?

The Reds have a pretty good record when it comes to their big-money signings, particularly in recent years, but not all of their record arrivals have been a success at Anfield.

The likes of Kenny Dalglish, Mark Lawrenson and Peter Beardsley were all signed for club-record fees by Liverpool, but we’re only setting you the challenge of naming their nine record-breaking signings from 1992 onwards.

We’ve given you 10 minutes, with only the transfer fee paid (according to Transfermarkt) and the year given as your clues.

