Luis Enrique is one of the best managers of his generation, but can you name the 20 most-used players of his career?

Several Barcelona and PSG stars make an appearance, meaning full marks are well within your grasp. An asterisk denotes a player still working under Enrique today.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name these 20 legendary managers’ highest goalscorers?

