Can you name Manchester City’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?

Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorers list is an interesting mix of modern-day legends and some unforgettable figures from a bygone era. But can you name the 30 players to have scored the most goals for the club?

We’ve compiled the current English champions 30 all-time top goalscorers. Only proper history buffs – you need to know your stuff pre-’92, long before the Premier League – are getting strong scores on this one.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all. The only clue we’re giving you is the total number of goals each player has scored for City, while an asterisk denotes a player is currently turning out for the club.

