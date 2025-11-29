Erling Haaland has been virtually unplayable for Manchester City and Norway in 2025-26 so far — but a handful of teams have succeeded in shutting him out. Can you name them all?

You’ve got five minutes, and the only clue you’re getting is the month each match took place in. We’ve included every game, for club and country, in which he hasn’t got on the scoresheet.

However, we’ve only included games that Haaland has started. For example, we haven’t included Man City’s 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, in which Haaland failed to score after coming off the bench for the final 25 minutes.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming Manchester City’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 currently active Premier League goalscorers?