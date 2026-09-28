Manchester City have spent over £1billion on transfers since the 115 charges against them were announced in 2023. But how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you the year and transfer fee for each player, but that’s all the help you’re getting from us.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming every player to score 15 or more Premier League goals for Manchester City?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team Man City have played in Europe since 2000?

