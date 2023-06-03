On April 16th, 2011, Manchester City registered one of the most significant wins of their modern history, beating old foes Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

But can you remember who started for Roberto Mancini’s side that famous afternoon?

It had been a few years since Manchester City’s takeover and this was their biggest statement yet. They made it to the FA Cup final at their city rivals’ expense, outgrowing their ‘noisy neighbours’ tag.

Mancini’s men subsequently beat Stoke in the final and went on to pip United to the Premier League title the following season.

You probably remember who scored the iconic match-winning goal that day, but can you name all 11 men that featured in their starting XI?

“It’s difficult to play against United. They’re used to playing this type of game every year. For us, it was the first time after a long time,” Mancini told the BBC in his post-match interview.

“Maybe we had some fear in the first 20-25 minutes. In the last 10, 15 minutes of the first half, we started to play high, we started to press.

“In the second half, we dominated the game. I am happy because we had fantastic spirit and we beat a team like United.”

If this makes you want to try another challenge, why not attempt naming Manchester City’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s XI from their 6-1 victory over Man Utd in 2011?