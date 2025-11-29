Manchester City and Leeds United have enjoyed wildly different trajectories in the Premier League era – but can you name every player to represent both in the competition?

Both proud clubs with large and loyal fanbases, Leeds and Manchester City have both played in the third tier of English football since 1992.

That’s where the similarities end. While Leeds spent 16 years outside of the Premier League, and a further two between 2023 and 2025, City have won eight league titles and are established as one of the world’s best teams.

There has still been plenty of crossover between the pair, especially during the early Premier League years, and we’re asking you to name every player to turn out for both clubs in the top flight.

You have 12 names to get – excluding the likes of Fabian Delph, who only played for Leeds outside the top flight – and 10 minutes to get them.

Clues included are the year that each player spent at Elland Road and Maine Road/Etihad.

