Manchester City and PSG have established themselves among European football’s heavyweights in recent times – but can you name every player to have represented both?

Both clubs have undergone remarkable transformations thanks to state-backed investment, with Man City’s Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 followed by PSG’s Qatari takeover three years later.

Their respective rises to the summit of European football have seen some big names turn out for both sides, although not as many as you might think.

We’ve given you the years each player represented Manchester City and PSG as your clues. You’ve got 10 minutes to name all eight, and we’d be impressed if you can get a perfect score.

If you fancy another challenge once you’ve done this one, why not try naming the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Champions League goals for PSG?