Pep Guardiola’s first Champions League campaign as Manchester City manager ended with defeat against Monaco in the last 16. Can you name that City XI from March 2017?

City had won the first leg 5-3, but a thrilling match showed their flaws and the Ligue 1 side took full advantage back in France.

Despite missing Radamel Falcao from their attack, Monaco could draw on the talents of a teenage Kylian Mbappe and a host of talented stars.

Their 3-1 victory was fully merited, eliminating City on away goals.

“I tried to convince them in all the meetings we had to come here, try to attack and score,” said Guardiola.

“My mistake was being not able to convince them to do that. I did [convince them] in the second half but it was too late.”

We’re asking you to name the City XI from that bruising defeat and you’ve got no clues from us other than the formation Guardiola used.

