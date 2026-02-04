Manchester City came from three goals down to beat Tottenham 4-3 in a memorable FA Cup replay in 2004 – but how well do you remember their starting XI?

After a 1-1 draw in Manchester, City travelled to London for this Fourth Round replay looking for some relief in a miserable season.

But an equally underperforming Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half, with Kevin Keegan’s City also reduced to 10 men.

What followed was one of the great comebacks in English football history. We’re asking you to recall City’s XI from that February night at White Hart Lane.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming every player to score 15 or more Premier League goals for Manchester City?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

