Manchester United had quite the year in 1999 as they went on to win the treble – but can you name the XI from their 8-1 win at Nottingham Forest that year?

It’s worth saying that Manchester United handed out a fair few thumpings this year, but their eight-goal showing against Nottingham Forest was by far their biggest margin of victory.

United finished the 1998-99 season having scored 80 goals in the Premier League. Across both fixtures against Forest that year, the Red Devils scored a total of 11 goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer famously came off the bench at the City Ground to score no fewer than four goals, but what we’re asking for is their starting line-up.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side just managed to pip Arsenal to the league title by a single point. Forest didn’t fare as well as they were relegated from the Premier League during the same season.

The two sides also met in the League Cup during the 1998-99 season where United once again came out on top. The scoreline on that occasion was a little more respectable as United narrowly won 2-1 on the night.

