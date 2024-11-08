Manchester United are rightly proud of their famous academy, having had at least one graduate from their youth ranks in their starting line-up for over 85 years – a run that stretches back over 4000 matches.

Countless players have come up through the Red Devils’ youth ranks over the years. We’re putting your knowledge to the test by asking whether you can recognise 10 of them by their career paths.

You should know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section of 10 different players. This week’s theme is that all 10 of these players came out of Manchester United’s academy.

Not all of these are from the greater Manchester, while some of them barely made a mark at the club, having forged their paths elsewhere. But all 10 of them spent some time developing their skills at Carrington.

While we’ve left out mega-obvious answers such as David Beckham here, there are some heavy hitters you really ought to know. There are also less distinguished players in here. Some you’ll have to piece together from their career paths elsewhere, while one United icon in particular you’ll have to work out almost entirely from the dates, appearances and goals.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is X/10.

