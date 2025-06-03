Just fourteen African footballers have played for Manchester United in the Premier League. How many of them can you name?

If reports are to be believed, Ruben Amorim’s squad could soon be welcoming one of the Premier League’s top African stars this summer.

But what about the African footballers who have already turned out for the Red Devils? Naming them all is tougher than you might expect.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name every African footballer to represent the Red Devils in the Premier League and have provided the number of appearances each player made as a clue. An asterisk denotes they’re currently at the club.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming Manchester United’s 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 highest-scoring African players in Premier League history?