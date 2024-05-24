Can you name every player Erik ten Hag has used at Man Utd?

Erik ten Hag has used 43 players since taking over as Manchester United manager, but can you name them all?

Ten Hag was appointed in April 2022, following a disastrous season that saw United finish a distant sixth in the Premier League with their lowest points tally of the past 30 years.

And, despite the various failings at Old Trafford, the former Ajax boss did an impressive job during his first season in English football.

United won the League Cup, their first silverware since 2017, while reaching the FA Cup final and qualifying for the Champions League.

But the 2023-24 campaign has been significantly more challenging, with United well adrift of the Champions League places and Ten Hag reportedly facing the sack.

We’d like you to name every player Ten Hag has used during his reign at United. There are 43 to get and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is a healthy 37/43.

