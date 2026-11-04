Eighty-four players have managed to score a goal for Manchester United in the Champions League since 1992. How many can you name?

We’ve given you 20 minutes for this mammoth challenge, but the only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals each player scored in the Champions League for United.

An asterisk denotes that the player is part of the Red Devils’ 2026-27 squad.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, have a crack at naming every £10million+ player Sir Alex Ferguson signed for United?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.