Manchester United vs. Leeds is one of the fiercest rivalries in English football. But can you name every United player to score in Premier League matches between the pair since 2000?

Leeds long absence from the top flight between 2004 and 2020 means there are two very distinct eras for United fans to consider in this quiz.

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 20 goalscorers in 15 minutes.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming every South American to play for Man Utd in the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd player to score vs. Man City in PL since 2000?