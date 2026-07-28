Michael Carrick is the current man in charge at Manchester United – but can you name every player he has picked to date?

Carrick was appointed as United’s permanent manager in May 2026 after two spells in interim charg; three matches in 2021 and half of the 2025-26 campaign.

The former midfielder has used 37 players in that time and we’d like you to name as many as possible, with only their number of appearances as a clue. You have 15 minutes.

If this makes you want to give another quiz a go, try naming Man Utd’s top scorer from every Premier League season.

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd manager of the post-war era?

