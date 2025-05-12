Manchester United have been under the ownership of the Glazer family for 20 years – but can you name the first United XI after the takeover?

Despite protests from United fans, the Glazer family completed their controversial takeover of the club in May 2005.

The Glazers borrowed vast sums of money and plunged United into debt, making them public enemy No.1 with the Old Trafford faithful.

Given their role in the proposed European Super League and alleged culpability with the club’s on-pitch failings in recent seasons, they’re no more popular today.

United’s first game under the Glazers was a 2-1 win over Southampton and we’re asking you to name their starting XI from the game.

