Can you name Man Utd’s XI from the ‘game of a thousand crosses’ vs Fulham in 2014?

Just over 10 years have passed since Manchester United’s 2-2 home draw with Fulham – which is remembered by many as the nadir of David Moyes’ short tenure at the club. The question is – how well can you remember that team?

Moyes’ men went behind early to a Steve Sidwell goal and responded by spending the rest of the game pumping balls into the Fulham box – the vast majority of which were headed away by a young Dan Burn. The game set a new Premier League record for crosses and looked more like a piece of performance art than a football match.

Eventually the hosts did get the breakthrough, scoring twice in two minutes late on to take the lead, but the charge levelled at Moyes was that he was out of his depth and one-dimensional when it came to tactics. And the pressure really ramped up for the Scottish coach when Darren Bent equalised for the Cottagers in injury time.

A couple of months later Moyes was sacked, and United went on to register their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

Can you name the Red Devils’ starting XI from that infamous draw? You might well remember the goalscorers, as well as the wide men that kept on whipping in crosses, but one or two names might catch you out.

