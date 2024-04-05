The ultimate Man Utd vs Liverpool Quiz: 30 questions on English football’s biggest rivalry

Manchester United and Liverpool are the two most successful clubs in the history of English football, and as such matches between them are always appointment viewing.

The question is – how well do you know the historic rivalry? We’re putting your knowledge to the test with a devilishly devised thirty-question multiple-choice quiz.

Delve into the rich history, legendary players, and iconic moments that have defined the rivalry between the two most storied clubs of English football.

From the electrifying atmospheres of Old Trafford to the fervent chants at Anfield, our questions range from stats and records to key encounters that range from the pre-war era all the way to the present day.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 19/30. We’ll be impressed if you can do better than that.

If this gives you the taste for another major challenge, why not try our Ultimate Premier League Quiz?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s XI from their 7-0 win over Man Utd in 2023?