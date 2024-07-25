Can you name every player to wear No. 9 for Man Utd in the Premier League?

The No.9 is arguably the most iconic squad number in football and while Manchester United are the most successful club of the Premier League era, they’ve had something of a mixed record when it comes to the players that have worn it on their back.

Can you name the nine players to wear it for United since the English top flight introduced official squad numbers back in 1993?

You’ve got 15 minutes to name each and every one of them and the only clues you’re getting are the years in which they wore the No.9 shirt for Manchester United.

