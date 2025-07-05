Some brilliant footballers have adorned the iconic no.10 for Manchester United in the Premier League era.

But can you name every player to have worn the famed shirt since the Premier League introduced official squad numbers in 1993?

It’s expected that one of their high-profile summer signings will take the No.10 from one of their out-of-favour stars in 2025-26. The club haven’t officially announced it yet, but the reports are widespread and sound enough for us to include him in our quiz.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name each and every one of them and the only clues you’re getting are the years in which they wore the No.10 shirt for the Red Devils.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every player Sir Alex Ferguson used in his last season as Manchester United manager?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.