Manchester United haven’t been afraid to splash the cash in recent years, but their record transfer has remained unbroken for close to a decade now. Can you name every player who has broken the Red Devils’ transfer record in the modern Premier League era?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the fella pictured above, still United’s most expensive player, but what about all the other big-name signings who arrived at Old Trafford for a record-breaking fee before him?

The challenge here is to name each and every player who broke Manchester United’s transfer record since the Premier League was rebranded in 1992.

Many of these players enjoy a legendary status at the club, but it’s also fair to say that one or two never quite lived up to the hype that came with their fee.

We’ve given you 10 minutes, with only the transfer fee paid (according to Transfermarkt) and the year given as your clues.

