Can you name every Scandinavian to play for Man Utd?

Manchester United have enjoyed a love affair with Scandinavia over the years, with some all-time club legends and cult heroes hailing from the region. But can you name every Swede, Dane and Norwegian to have represented the famous club?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you today, having set up a quiz featuring all 18 Scandinavians to have played for United. Some are eminently memorable, given their legacy at Old Trafford, while some only die-hard United experts will know.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, and the only clues we’ve given you are the player’s nationality alongside how many appearances they made for the Red Devils.

First-team appearances only – youth teamers who never made it to the senior team don’t count. They’re listed in chronological order and an asterisk denotes that they’re currently playing for the club today.

