Can you name Man Utd’s top 30 goalscorers under Sir Alex Ferguson?

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer, with 197 of his total 253 goals coming under the legendary managerial reign of Sir Alex Ferguson. But can you name the rest of the club’s top goalscorers while Ferguson was in charge?

The Scottish coach boasted some era-defining goalscorers during his time at Old Trafford, which lasted from 1986 until 2013. We’re asking you to name the 30 players to have scored the most United goals under Ferguson, and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

The only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals they scored for the club while Ferguson was in charge.

Rooney and Ferguson didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but you can’t argue with the results.

“I always remember as a kid, every half-time, arguing with him, constantly,” Rooney recalled in 2020.

“I remember thinking, “Why does he keep having a go at me? There’s players far worse than I’ve been!” Then the older you get, the more you realise why he’s doing it. He’s obviously aiming at other players who can’t take it.”

